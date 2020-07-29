NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Viewers reached out to News4 after receiving unusually high water bills.
When they couldn't get answers, they contacted Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson.
Lee Martin is just one of dozens of Metro Water customers wondering why his bill is suddenly much more than it normally is.
“I’m not the only one and fortunately for me I’m not the worst one,” said Martin.
And he's not alone.
News4 found people all over next door complaining of their eater bills also.
One person saying, "Ours is almost $200 for two people!"
Another writing, "$300 for three people, tripled if not more."
“We should’ve done a much better job educating the public on if you do this it’ll cost you this,” said Metro Councilman At-Large Steve Glover.
Glover voted "yes" on a water rate increase that took effect back in January.
Bramson asked, “You voted for this so what do you say to people who really are used about the bills they’re seeing right now?"
"I will own the fact I voted for this rate increase of water but I never ever would’ve supported it if I’d known the Mayor and Mendez were going to jack up the property taxes as high as they did,” said Glover.
“I would just hope citizens of metro are being treated fairly,” said Martin.
A spokesperson for Metro Water says most customers should only be seeing an increase of $9 or less.
And summer is typically when bills are higher.
Under the new tiered rate structure, the more water you use, the more you pay per gallon.
Metro Water says they've investigated complaints made, but the bills are accurate.
Because of COVID-19, Metro Water is offering relief if you can't pay your bills.
Click here for more information on how to receive assistance paying your water bills.
