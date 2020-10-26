NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Health department officials are advising people of all ages to turn to CDC guidelines when it comes to Halloween dos and don’ts.
“You need to find an alternative to go trick-or-treating just because of the close interactions with other people that you don’t know, or the condition they’re in or where they’ve been,” Dr. Robert Mildenhall with Tristar Health says.
The Metro Nashville Health Department says that this is a serious reminder that the holidays are no time to let your guard down.
“It is a serious reminder that we need to take every protective measure that we can, especially during the holidays,” Brian Todd with Metro Health said.
The youngsters are not the only ones they’re worried about.
“The twenty to thirty age group has the greatest number of cases. We want to make sure, not only for protecting small children, but to be able to slow down the spread and get us going back in the right direction.” We’re in a very dangerous situation with the numbers going up and we want to make sure we’re doing everything we can. everybody in the community can play that role,” warns Brian Todd with Metro Health.
