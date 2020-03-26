NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville’s economy is hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now city leaders are making changes to spending.
This letter went out while Councilman @mendesbob and I were hosting the virtual budget meeting. The administration is making moves to reducing spending in anticipation of significant revenue loss. Just more insight into the city’s financial position. pic.twitter.com/lfcOeGBTl6— Kyonzte Toombs (@toombsfortwo) March 27, 2020
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman issued a letter stating Nashville is issuing a hiring freeze, meaning no new employees are allowed to be hired. The letter also puts a stop to all promotions and issues a no-travel out of town order for city workers. The only exceptions are public safety matters.
There is also a reduction in capital spending, meaning members should be looking for places to cut as the budget is being assembled.
