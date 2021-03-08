Metro Health working out 'technical issues' to vaccination registration site

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Health says they've sorted out technical issues to the vaccination website after registration for Phase 1C appointments opened Monday morning. 

The health department says anyone looking to schedule an appointment can now do so on the Metro vaccination website. 

Within the first 25 minutes of registration opening Monday morning people going to schedule a vaccination appointment were met with a screen that said "this survey is not currently active." 

Metro Health said just before 7:30 a.m. that their system was back online. 

