On a rainy Tuesday last month, a teenager calmly walked in six Nashville convenience stores.
From one of them, he walked out with a vape pipe.
Seconds later, the decoy turned his purchase over to undercover inspectors with the Metro Beer Board, who promptly entered, locked down the facility and issued the citation.
With vaping among teenagers now considered a public health crisis, city inspectors are now testing convenience stores for more than just alcohol and cigarettes.
For one of the undercover inspectors, it’s personal.
“I have a 15-year-old son. The danger is the unknown. These products are being sold to young adults, black and white. We don't know the side effects, we don't know the long-term side effects,” the inspector said.
The inspectors invited News4 Investigates to come along to see what happens during these stings.
At the store where teen decoy purchased the vaping device, clerk Michael Boleyjack said he just made a simple mistake.
“It looks like you sold a vape to an underage man,” News4 Investigates asked.
“At the same time, there was a man standing behind the counter buying drinks. So I’m trying to look at three different things at the same time. It was just a confusing situation at the time,” Boleyjack said.
Inspectors are hoping these stores know that they’re watching.
“Essentially, they're taking advantage of our youth,” the inspector said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.