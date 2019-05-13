NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Longtime Metro Nashville Trustee Charlie Cardwell has passed away, sources have confirmed to News4. He was 83.
He worked to make the Trustee's office more efficient, introduced many new programs, and created tax relief programs to benefit residents.
His Office bore responsibility for all property taxes collected by Metro Nashville, property tax related to businesses.
Cardwell was a graduate of Howard High School in Nashville, and studied at David Lipscomb College and the University of Tennessee, Nashville.
He started to work for the City of Nashville in 1958. In 1981, he was appointed Director of Finance for Metro under Mayor Fulton’s administration.
He served as Commissioner of Revenue for the State of Tennessee under Governor Ned McWherter.
In 1965, he was became an internal auditor for the just-created Metro Nashville Finance Department. He was named chief accountant for the Finance Department in 1973.
Cardwell first was appointed Metro trustee in 1993, and has been elected by Davidson County voters to six 4-year terms.
He has served as a Board Member for United Way, American Heart Association, Bethlehem Centers of Nashville and Downtown Rotary. He also has served as President of Fifty Forward, President of County Officials of Tennessee, and President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.
He was predeceased by his wife Marie on March 1st of this year, and is survived by two children, and five grandchildren.
Soon after the news came out, Mayor David Briley said: "It’s strange to imagine Metro government without Charlie Cardwell, who has helped lead our city forward for 60 years. Charlie’s steady presence and keen mind for finance have been constants in Nashville’s progress, and not many people could match his devotion to the city and its institutions. My condolences go out to Charlie’s family. Nashville will miss him dearly."
