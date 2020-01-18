Extreme Cold Generic MGN
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville officials have announced their plans to open an overflow warming shelter due to freezing temperatures expected Saturday night. 

Saturday night's lows

Metro will run a staging area at The Salvation Army at 631 Dickerson Pike to access the shelter. It will run from 7 p.m. to around midnight. 

Officials are urging the public to set up winter shelter plans before the temperatures drop. 

The overflow shelter location is meant to accommodate people who cannot access another shelter location. The location of this shelter has not been given, and those choosing to use it. It will be open to people with pets. 

Click here for more information about shelters in the Nashville area.

 

