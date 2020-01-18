NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville officials have announced their plans to open an overflow warming shelter due to freezing temperatures expected Saturday night.
Metro will run a staging area at The Salvation Army at 631 Dickerson Pike to access the shelter. It will run from 7 p.m. to around midnight.
Officials are urging the public to set up winter shelter plans before the temperatures drop.
Please make plans for your winter shelter options ahead of time. We encourage everyone to utilize Room In the Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission. Young people ages 18-24, please consider utilizing Launch Pad.— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) January 18, 2020
The overflow shelter location is meant to accommodate people who cannot access another shelter location. The location of this shelter has not been given, and those choosing to use it. It will be open to people with pets.
Click here for more information about shelters in the Nashville area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.