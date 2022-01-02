NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro will open it's cold weather shelter Sunday night into Monday as temperatures being fall below freezing.
Cold air will filter into the midstate today causing some afternoon rain showers to transiti…
The shelter will be at 3230 Brick Church Pike, according to OEM, and will be open from 7 PM Sunday until 7 AM Monday. Men, women, couples, and pets are welcome. Transportation plans are in place with WeGo to get people to the shelter.
