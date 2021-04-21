Parents will tell you: "It's been a very difficult year," said Stephanie Cohen.
So, when it comes to testing students to see how they're doing compared to years past, many aren't convinced the results will be helpful.
"No, I don't. I don't think it's going to be accurate at all," said Tim Miner.
The state passed legislation saying this year's tests wont count if districts test 80% of their students, but in Metro 50% are still opting to stay home.
So the district is making them come in to test.
"We're sort of being held hostage by the state to do this testing, or else," said Amanda Kail, the President of the Metro Nashville Education Association.
Teachers say, it's not just stressful for students, since many of teachers are still teaching virtually, and since the school year is almost over, the test results won't help them help kids.
"We don't get the results until after the kids are gone," said Kail.
We reached out to the Department of Education asking why they're requiring testing.
We're still waiting to hear back.
Meanwhile, parents and teachers continue to wonder.
"He hasn't even been in class, so to go sit in class again," said Miner.
"It's ridiculous. I have no idea why we are spending so much money and so much time on a test that is essentially worthless," said Kail.
Metro is making accommodations for all of the virtual students and their teachers.
While they are having to physically come in to test, they are being tested separately from everyone else.
