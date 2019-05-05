NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 200 Metro Schools teachers are scheduled to be out of school on Monday.

It’s not clear whether Monday’s absences are related to the “sick-out” on Friday when 1,400 teachers were out.

A Twitter page titled @SickTeachers stated that teachers would be sick on Monday and warned parents and students to plan accordingly.

Teachers were protesting Mayor David Briley’s budget that gives them a 3% pay raise. The teachers want a 10% raise.

Briley told News4 on Saturday that the city is working on a multi-year plan to make sure teachers get to a pay level that is equivalent to their status in the community.