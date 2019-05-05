NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 200 Metro Schools teachers are scheduled to be out of school on Monday.
Well over one hundred teachers have registered for a sick day on Friday, May 3rd, at McGavock High School.
It’s not clear whether Monday’s absences are related to the “sick-out” on Friday when 1,400 teachers were out.
A Twitter page titled @SickTeachers stated that teachers would be sick on Monday and warned parents and students to plan accordingly.
May 5, 2019
1,400 Metro Nashville teachers stayed home Friday. Now the big question-will teachers use their remaining sick days to miss the rest of the school year?
Teachers were protesting Mayor David Briley’s budget that gives them a 3% pay raise. The teachers want a 10% raise.
Briley told News4 on Saturday that the city is working on a multi-year plan to make sure teachers get to a pay level that is equivalent to their status in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.