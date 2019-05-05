Sick-out 5/6/19 graphic

(Twitter/@SickTeachers)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 200 Metro Schools teachers are scheduled to be out of school on Monday.

It’s not clear whether Monday’s absences are related to the “sick-out” on Friday when 1,400 teachers were out.

A Twitter page titled @SickTeachers stated that teachers would be sick on Monday and warned parents and students to plan accordingly.

Teachers were protesting Mayor David Briley’s budget that gives them a 3% pay raise. The teachers want a 10% raise.

Briley told News4 on Saturday that the city is working on a multi-year plan to make sure  teachers get to a pay level that is equivalent to their status in the community.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.