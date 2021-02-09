NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Tuesday, elementary students from pre-k to fourth grade went back to the classroom as Metro schools continue their phase-in process. But some teachers and school employees say they want to make sure they are vaccinated and will travel hours to welcome students back.
Metro School teachers and staff will start receiving their COVID-19 vaccine on February 20th. But Dr. Bryson McGuire, Dean of Students at Dupont-Hadley Middle School, says they will welcome students back before then.
“I think I was on the waiting list for six counties in the state of Tennessee,” says Dr. McGuire. He got his vaccine in Putnam County. Since Davidson County isn’t in phase 1B – where teachers receive their vaccination – McGuire says he went to Putnam, a county in the 1B phase.
“It was so wrapped around, like I was the first car on the highway, and they were all backed up. And I think when I pulled up about 40 other cars pulled up behind me.”
After a one hour drive each way and a three hour wait in line, he says the 10 second shot was a sense of relief.
“Regardless if it was Davidson County, if it was Putnam County, if I had to travel home to Kentucky, I was still grateful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
McGuire says about five other teachers and staff at Dupont-Hadley also crossed county lines to receive their vaccination.
