NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools teacher are getting ready for the new school year this week.
They’re putting the finishing touches on their classrooms and finalizing class lists.
Teachers at A.Z. Kelley Elementary are spending this week organizing their classrooms.
Many have come in early to prepare for the first day, which is Aug. 5 for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
STEM teacher Keeley Carey has a message for parents about the first few days of class.
“The first couple of days are critical. We’ve got to start our kids off with a healthy breakfast in the morning and sending them to school with a positive attitude,” said Carey.
This week is new student registration week for Metro Schools. Inservice for teachers begins on Tuesday.
