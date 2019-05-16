NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro school teachers will go back to school on Friday after hundreds rallied at city hall for higher pay Thursday.
"Three percent won't pay rent!" the crowd chanted while a Metro budget hearing went on inside.
A 3% raise is what's planned for teachers next year, but they believe they deserve a 10% raise.
"We'll keep showing up until it happens," Metro School teacher Amanda Kails said.
She said she and her fellow teachers will continue to show up for budget hearings until the final vote all the while showing up for their students.
"I'm doing it because I want them to have what they need."
The mayor's office issued this statement to News4 on Thursday.
“Mayor Briley understands the concerns of teachers and values the important role they play in our students’ lives. Thanks to a year of belt-tightening across Metro, the Mayor was able to allocate $28.2 million in additional operating dollars to schools this year – nearly six times the amount of new money we were able to give last year.
“Mayor Briley has been in discussions with Dr. Battle and will soon finalize a memorandum of understanding with MNPS that includes a multiyear plan to increase teacher pay.
“In a year in which the State is giving only $587,000 to MNPS out of its total of more than $100 million in new money for schools, the Mayor believes it is on us as a city to support our teachers and staff moving forward. This is why he is taking on an unprecedented role in the future success of MNPS.”
They could not give specifics on that multiyear breakdown.
"I think he's hearing our message that the increased funding has to happen," Kail said. "Teachers have really shown that we are an organized force. We are going to continue to stand up for our kids, and for our professions, and our schools, and our communities, and I think that will make Nashville a better place."
