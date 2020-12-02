Metro teachers feel tired and ignored according to the Nashville Public Education Foundation.
Katie Cour is the organization's President and CEO.
She said, when it comes to battling the pandemic, cities need to start prioritizing schools.
"We have decided, in this country, to prioritize other things including bars and gym memberships over the safety of our students in schools," said Cour.
As for the state, Metro teachers are calling on Governor Bill Lee to issue a mask mandate.
"We feel very strongly that a clear message from our state leadership, and obviously our federal leadership as well, would go a long way," said Cour.
Then there are the parents.
Teachers who have been in classrooms this year are hearing about unsupervised play dates and sporting events.
They know a lot of people aren't wearing masks because they see it.
"And until we control for the spread of the disease in Nashville we're not going to be able to have our students back in classrooms," said Cour.
Cour said when it comes to virtual versus in person learning, Metro teachers are torn.
On one hand they desperately want to be back in classrooms and are worried about learning loss.
On the other hand, Cour said, they are terrified about catching and spreading Covid-19.
