NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro high school teacher is on administrative leave while the school and police investigate accusations that he inappropriately touched a student.
Jaiden, a high school sophomore, told News4 while reviewing an assignment last week with her teacher he grabbed her.
“Like hugging me from the side but grabbing me, like he wrapped his arm around me,” Jaiden said.
She said it didn’t stop there.
“He hit my butt area twice,” Jaiden said. “When he was getting up, he tapped me right there.”
She said he also told her how pretty she was and grabbed her again that morning while walking in from a fire drill.
“When my friend seen that he was pulling, because she was standing beside me the whole time watching,” Jaiden said. “She pulled me back immediately."
Jaiden then called and texted her mom.
“Whenever he kept touching me even more, like touching me out of nowhere I started to realize yeah, there’s something, it’s getting out of control,” Jaiden said.
Jaiden’s mother Shevon Kelley said she went to the school immediately.
“She told me she had been slapped on the butt twice by a teacher,” Kelley said. “I really got sick to my stomach.”
Kelley and Jaiden said they spoke with administrators and with detectives later in the day.
“We send our kids to school to learn, not to worry about being touched or something inappropriate happening,” Kelley said.
Jaisen said since she spoke up, fellow students have told her about other alleged inappropriate behavior by the teacher.
News4 spoke with the father of one of those students who said he just found out that the teacher may have made inappropriate comments to his daughter and he plans to talk with school administrators on Wednesday.
“It’s just uncomfortable, who wants to go through that,” Jaiden said.
The school district said the teacher is on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.
“Parents, you need to have a relationship with your kids and let them know if someone touches you or makes you feel uncomfortable in any shape, form that it’s OK to tell,” Kelley said.
The school district and police tell News4 the investigations are still ongoing.
