NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just days before Metro Nashville Public Schools returned to the classroom, the school district announced one of their elementary teachers' passing due to COVID.
Teacher Don Breedwell lost his fight with the virus at the age of 65. Breedwell taught for eight years at Dodson Elementary School in Hermitage. After graduating from Cumberland University in 2010, Breedwell was a special education teacher in both Metro and Wilson County Schools.
"He had a lot of interest in special education," Scott Moore, Captain of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office and neighbor of Breedwell, said. "He had a big heart and made that special connection with those kids, and they absolutely loved him."
Not only was he a great teacher, but he was a great friend as well. Moore said he learned a lot from his buddy Don and that his kids looked to Don and his wife as grandparents.
"I looked to him because of the way he handled himself around people," Moore told News 4. "He was definitely a mentor to me even though he may never have seemed like it or knew that I was watching him."
Outside of Dodson Elementary was a special box where students left messages for the family.
Metro Nashville Public Schools says he was known for his "calm and positive way, and passionate advocacy for his students." He was a difference-maker to so many people.
"He went to church every time the doors opened up," Moore recalled. "He leaves behind a legacy that this world is lacking in so many ways. The small things make a big difference. That's what you don't see these days are those simple random acts of kindness."
The family is planning a celebration of life for the summer where everyone can share stories about Don.
Don Breedwell is survived by his wife Susie Breedwell and three children, Meredith, Geoff, and Wes.
