NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local 8th-grade teacher explained how he talked with his students about the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Metro History Teacher Vinnie Ditomaso talked to students on Thursday about the broken windows at the U.S. Capitol, the police in riot gear, and the congressional chambers filled with the uninvited.
"It is so many things this is just doesn't happen in the United States of America one of my students said I feel bad for the students of the future who take history and have to study so much about the year 2020," Ditomaso said about Thursday's lesson.
Ditomaso teaches eighth-grade history at Nashville's Cresswell Middle School of the Arts. Normally when talking about storming the American capital, Ditomaso said he would be talking about when Britain was the invader in the war of 1812. His lesson changed after the events of Wednesday.
Ditomaso said he isn't comparing but knows in future history books. Yesterday will be just pages away from 9-11. His students love the perspective but want more.
"They don't understand some of it, but boy, they do ask a lot of questions," Ditomaso said.
