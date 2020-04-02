NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Nashville-Davidson County recently launched the Small Business Task Force to assist small business owners affected by the March 3rd tornadoes, and the COVID-19 outbreak.
The website at www.sbtfnashville.com provides a collection of local, state, and national resources for small business owners, along with general resource information, current news, and more.
Task Force Committee members David Andrews has provided current articles for the website, Andy Bhakta, has provided links that help businesses simplify the loan process, and Task Force Member Sheri Weiner is working with local Chambers to get information out to business leaders and other chambers in the County.
