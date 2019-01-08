Our visitors love them, your neighbors hate them.
You can find Airbnbs in every Nashville neighborhood. But Tuesday, News4 learned the city is taking away more than 100 short-term rental permits they issued by mistake.
“It's just been kind of a stunning thing,” local mother Maggie Bond said.
She’s had a permit since October and says the rent money helps her pay her mortgage.
"This has just been a way for me to supplement my income. I’m a single mom with three kids, so I'm just trying to use my asset to make money, and I think that as an individual homeowner I should be able to do that.”
According to a city ordinance passed in February 2018, Nashvillians can’t list property for short-term rental unless they also live there. That law had two provisions; one bans rental of two-family homes, like duplexes and “tall skinnies,” unless they’re owned by the same person. That person must also live there.
Metro admits they didn’t follow their own rule.
“Metro can't claim later on 'made a mistake.' Not when they're receiving the corresponding benefit of activity of the motel taxes and that kind of thing,” attorney Jamie Hollin explained.
Hollin filed a lawsuit against the city Tuesday. He said short-term-rental owners should be protected the Short-Term-Rental Unit Act.
“They call it misinterpretation or mistake, I would call it executive branch changing the law and you can't do that,” he said.
When asked why this happened, a Metro spokesperson said, "Staff's initial interpretation focused on the provision that limited permits to one per lot…"
“Seems like a kind of colossal government fail,” Bond said.
Metro Codes’ full statement:
In February of 2018, a re-write to Nashville’s Short Term Rental laws went into effect following the passage of BL2017-608. The primary goal of that legislation, as filed, was to eliminate non-owner occupied permits in residential zoning districts. The Metro Council adopted an amendment 9 to that ordinance which included two provisions: one limiting the number of permits to one per lot in single and two-family residential zoning districts, and another prohibiting the splitting of ownership of homes in two-family lots.
Staff’s initial interpretation focused on the provision that limited permits to one per lot, consistent with previous versions of the law. In late October of 2018, we received an inquiry from a member of the public seeking clarification of the law regarding two-family dwellings. Upon further discussion and review of BL2017-608, the zoning administrator clarified our interpretation of the law which limits permits in two-family dwellings in residential zoning districts to those who own both units and occupy one. We then began a review to identify permits issued in error.
Cancellation notices will be sent following staff’s review of possibly affected permits, which we anticipate to be completed in the next few weeks. At this point we anticipate more than 100 permit holders will be impacted by the cancellation. If they feel their permit was cancelled in error, the permit holder can seek to overturn that decision at the Board of Zoning Appeals.
