NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Works announced Monday the suspension of curbside recycling pickup for the next couple months. The department says they hope to resume pickups some time in late January or early February of next year. 

The department says the suspension is due in part to collection and fleet issues. In a release, officials say Red River, a contractor for Metro has been unable to complete trash collection for multiple customers and service delays keep growing. 

“Recycling is important, but the health and safety of the community will always be our top priority,” Director, Scott Potter said. “In light of the current situation, this is our best option while we establish a permanent solution.  We appreciate your understanding and continued patience.”

The department is encouraging people to use the drop-off locations in the meantime. 

