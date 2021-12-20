NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Works announced Monday the suspension of curbside recycling pickup for the next couple months. The department says they hope to resume pickups some time in late January or early February of next year.
The department says the suspension is due in part to collection and fleet issues. In a release, officials say Red River, a contractor for Metro has been unable to complete trash collection for multiple customers and service delays keep growing.
“Recycling is important, but the health and safety of the community will always be our top priority,” Director, Scott Potter said. “In light of the current situation, this is our best option while we establish a permanent solution. We appreciate your understanding and continued patience.”
The department is encouraging people to use the drop-off locations in the meantime.
- Bellevue Metro Transit Authority's Park and Ride
Open 24 hours
- Cane Ridge High School
Open 24 hours
- Granbery Elementary School
Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon
- Hillsboro High School
Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.
- Joelton Middle School
Open 24 hours
- Lakewood City Hall
Open 24 hours
- McGavock High School
Open 24 hours
- Old Ben West Library Building
Open 24 hours
No glass accepted at this location.
- Tennessee State University
Open 24 hours
- Whites Creek High School
Open 24 hours
