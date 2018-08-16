NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Sports Authority has made a last-minute decision to delay awarding the contract for construction at the MLS stadium.

During a meeting Thursday morning, Messer Construction was initially chosen for the job, but two firms that bid less are challenging the decision.

One of the companies is Skanska, the company that is now the construction manager for the fairgrounds renovations and fair park.

The authority deferred voting on this issue until their next meeting.

Also on Thursday, the Metro Fair Board voted to declare part of its property as surplus property. That is one step in allowing the 10-acre mixed-use development to be built.

They also added an amendment that allows them to eventually increase the rent that the MLS ownership group will pay.

They are scheduled to pay $200,000 per year to lease the stadium. Now, they will pay a higher amount after the first 30 years. This means the $200,000 rent payment will be flat for 30 years, then it will slowly increase.

These are all crucial steps in the process.

There will be a key vote Tuesday night at Metro Council. This is the second of three readings on the entire package for the MLS stadium and 10-acre development.