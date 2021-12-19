NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Social Services, along with its community partners, provided 177 Nashville families with large bags of gifts and food Saturday morning.

Volunteers loaded families’ vehicles with gifts to take home. Afterward, recipients pulled around to the Social Services food truck and received chickens, turkeys, and bags full of food for a holiday meal.

The items given included kid bikes, gift cards, hats, gloves, basketballs, scooters, and dolls.

Metro Social Services Director Renee’ Pratt said the department has been doing the Christmas Giveaway for more than 30 years because they know the difference it makes in families’ lives.

“To see the tears in their eyes and the smiles on their faces, that makes all of this worthwhile," Pratt said. "No family should go without a meal, and no child should go without joy on the holidays. To give the gift of hope to parents, that’s really a gift to us. This means so much.”

The community partner organizations for this event included the National Black Police Association-Nashville Chapter, GEODIS, Tennessee Bikers Association, and Integrity Dental.

Metro to open extreme cold weather shelter Sunday night Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter on Sunday night in anticipation of extreme cold weather in Davidson County.

