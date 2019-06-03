NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Works tweeted a photo on Monday of the city’s first corral designated for scooter parking.
If you’re riding a scooter inside a designated zone downtown, you are required to park the scooter in the corral.
Last month Mayor David Briley gave scooter companies an ultimatum to increase safety in the city or get out.
Each company has less than 30 days to submit a proposal for real change.
The first 🛴 corral was marked this morning at the intersection of 2nd Ave N and Commerce Street. 1 down 11 more to go! pic.twitter.com/6Ngtf3rKRL— Metro Public Works (@NashvillePW) June 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.