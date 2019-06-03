NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Works tweeted a photo on Monday of the city’s first corral designated for scooter parking.

If you’re riding a scooter inside a designated zone downtown, you are required to park the scooter in the corral.

Last month Mayor David Briley gave scooter companies an ultimatum to increase safety in the city or get out.

Each company has less than 30 days to submit a proposal for real change.

