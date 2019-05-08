NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville has selected a company to provide Metro Police officers with body cameras.
The Mayor's office confirmed Wednesday evening that the cameras will come from WatchGuard Video, a company based in Allen, Texas.
This announcement comes over a year and a half after the city approved $15 million dollars to begin the body camera program.
In December of 2018, Mayor Briley announced that Metro Police would conduct a 90-day trial period to determine the best body cameras for the department. Metro officers participated in a similar trial in October 2017.
