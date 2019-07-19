NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another school year is fast-approaching and Metro is in need of crossing guards.
It’s a position they seem to e in greater need of every year. “People come, people go,” Sergeant Mark Denton said. “Our core people stay, thank the Lord.”
Last year, metro schools started with 150 crossing guards. The year before that 160. With 6 weeks to go until the first day of school, so far this year they have 131.
“It's not for everybody,” Denton said. ”There's a whole lot of people out there driving that don't care about anybody but themselves and you've got to kind of thicken up to that.” For that reason,. Denton said, turnover is normal. But for the people who stay, it becomes more than a job
“I'm going to be the person that's going to put a smile on their face when they come to school and a smile on their face when they come home. It may be the only two smiles they get all day.”
Denton added there will be someone at every post, regardless of whether they hire enough crossing guards.
The job is part-time and pays $24.40 an hour. Employees get a $500 bonus if they sign up at the beginning of the year
