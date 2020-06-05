NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Parents everywhere are waiting to find out whether their kids will be returning to school in August.
For the first time since March, the Director of Metro Schools is giving some insight into what things could look like.
News4’s Lindsay Bramson found out when a final decision will be made and what kinds of plans are being put in place.
“She wants to be with her friends. She’s always enjoyed school,” said MNPS parent Sean Root who has a 15-year-old daughter in Metro Schools.
While Root wants his daughter to begin her sophomore year in August, he wants to be sure she’s safe.
“I’m very much for kids getting back in school but there are certain safety precautions they’re going to need to take,” said Root.
I know Dr. Battle has been working hard to have an effective plan as is Dr. Jahangir,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper during a press conference Thursday morning.
News4 asked what that plan looks like and a spokesperson for the district says the Director of Schools is putting together multiple scenarios.
In some cases, it could mean students wear masks. And plans for changes in technology and virtual learning are also being discussed.
“We’re making sure that we have the data, the metrics and everything we need to make a decision that’s safe for everyone,” Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Schools, said in a video released to News4.
A spokesperson for the district also says Dr. Battle is working on multiple scenarios of what things will look like.
But a lot depends on what Nashville city officials do and how quickly we move from one phase to the next.
“We know the earlier we start school, the more time we’ll have with students before more potential waves hit,” said Dr Battle.
The district is still figuring out how much money it needs for potential PPE and what classroom activities could look like, but a final decision is expected to be made in July.
Dr. Battle is expected to release more details during the mayor’s press conference on Monday.
We reached out to other school districts in the area and officials with Williamson County Schools say they are planning to go back August 7th while Wilson County Schools plan to begin classes August 3rd.
However, both districts say final plans are still being put together and a final decision has not yet been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.