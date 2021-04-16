NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools has released an updated plan keeping its students, student-guests, and staff safe this prom season and during graduation ceremonies.

Metro Schools said participants and guests will be required to wear a mask at all times. The only time that masks can be removed is for speakers.

School officials said each high school graduate may invite up to four guests. Those guidelines are "based on venue capacity permitting family groups to socially distance among themselves."

Everyone attending the ceremonies will be checked for COVID symptoms before the event. Anyone with symptoms should not attend.

The following items were also implemented

Seating will be blocked off into socially distant sections for parties. At minimum, six feet of space will be designated between each cohort.

No more than four graduate-guests can sit together in those identified spaces.

Seating for graduates and other dignitaries will be, at minimum, six feet apart.

Schools should consult the most recent Order from the Metro Public Health Department for capacity restrictions, which vary between indoor spaces and outdoor spaces. Venues are expected to abide by those restrictions.

No bands or performances will be allowed to take place during graduation where performers are unmasked.

Students in the receiving line for their diplomas should be spaced apart. The staff on stage should stay safely distanced among themselves and the receiving line.

It is strongly discouraged to allow students and guests to congregate for photographs with anyone outside their household cohort. Alternatives include setting up a photo area with spacing already set out where students can take socially distanced photos with friends and other family. All photos must be taken with masks on while indoors, and are encouraged for outdoor photos as well.

Metro Schools said they will implement the following items to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission during prom:

High school proms must occur outside, on the football field, parking lot, or at a similar location on school grounds. Proms may not occur indoors. Schools may utilize the restroom facilities during prom. However, access to and from indoor bathrooms is to be monitored to ensure social distancing is maintained to the maximum extent possible. Only students, student-guests, and staff directly involved may attend. Students, student-guests, and staff members must wear masks except when actively eating or drinking. Social distancing practices (i.e., staying six feet apart from other couples) should be observed at all times to the maximum extent possible. Couples will not be required to maintain social distancing between themselves but should function as a single unit throughout the event (to take pictures, dance, socialize, etc.). Couples must practice social distancing when interacting with other couples and school staff to the greatest extent possible. At no time can cohorts of couples change or switch during the event. Dancing may take place. However, each student may dance only with their date, ensuring their cohort is maintained All students, student-guests, and staff should check themselves for COVID symptoms prior to going to the event. No one with symptoms should attend. Grab-and-go food and drink items may be purchased and served. Schools must designate specific areas where couples can eat at proper social distances. Ample hand sanitizer stations must be placed throughout the area. Schools must maintain a ratio of one school employee for every 35 student-guest participants. This ratio is to ensure all health and safety guidelines are followed.

Students will be asked the following questions during the COVID-19 screening for events such as prom and graduation:

Fever

Shortness of Breath (Not Severe)

Cough

Chills

Repeated Shaking with Chills

Muscle Pain

Headache

Sore Throat

New Loss of Taste or Smell

Am I ill or caring for someone who is ill?

Have I come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19?

Do I live, or have I visited, a place where COVID-19 exposure is prevalent?

Am I awaiting the results of a COVID test?

