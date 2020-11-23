NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - School officials announced that Metro Schools will return to all virtual learning after Thanksgiving.
Monday's announcement states that any student who elected to attend in person will return to all virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 30.
Students will learn virtually for the remainder of the current semester, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said.
“Our transmission rate, new cases per 100,000 residents, and 7-day positivity rate are at their highest points in months, and the situation may only be getting worse,” Battle said in a statement on Monday. “This is a serious and dramatic public health emergency that requires us all to renew our vigilance and take the safety precautions necessary to keep ourselves, our families, our friends, and those we may encounter safe through the wearing of masks, social distancing, and avoidance of large – especially indoor – gatherings whenever possible.”
Metro Schools will also conduct another survey with families for the second semester, which begins Jan. 7. Parents will decide if they want in-person or virtual learning for their student.
Parents, who don’t want to change their previous decision, do not have to participate in the survey.
The survey needs to be completed by December 4.
"Conditions in the city and in schools will inform the timeline for bringing students back to in-person learning, and schools may be required to remain closed or to close again after reopening, based on the spread of COVID-19," Metro Schools said in a statement on Monday.
Students, who is between 5 to 12 years old, and the children of Metro Schools employees can enroll in no-cost-with-verification YMCA Emergency Childcare after Thanksgiving.
The Metro Schools locations for YMCA Emergency Childcare are:
- Buena Vista Enhanced Option: 1531 9th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Gra-Mar Middle School: 575 Joyce Lane, Nashville, TN 37216
- Glencliff Elementary: 120 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- Gower Elementary: 650 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209
- Tusculum Elementary: 440 McMurray Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
- Andrew Jackson Elementary: 110 Shute Lane, Old Hickory, TN 37138
- Stanford Montessori: 2417 Maplecrest Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
- Carter-Lawrence Elementary: 1118 12th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37203
For more information or to register, click here.
