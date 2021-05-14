NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mask mandates may be a thing of the past for Nashville, but Metro Nashville schools said its mask mandate is staying in place.

The school district said the decision has to do with not all kids being eligible for vaccinations yet and wanting to keep students and staff safe and protected and some Metro Schools parents are OK with the decision.

“Personally, I like the mask mandate because I have elementary children,” MNPS mother Trevonda Presley said. “Having small children at metro schools, I feel safer with the mask mandate.”

Presley said she is at ease knowing her children will still be wearing a mask at school.

“The younger ones they don’t understand the concept of keeping their hands washed all the time or even when you’re sneezing,” Presley said. “I think it’s a safety precaution. Personally, I like it.”

“Masks are meant to protect the induvial wearing it. So there’s not currently a mechanism in place to be able to identify who is and who isn’t fully vaccinated,” Sean Braisted with Metro Nashville Public Schools said. “From an organizational perspective having a consistent policy is important for us.”

The school district said the policy is also there because of vaccination eligibility of students.

“Most of our student population is not going to be eligible to be fully vaccinated at least for a few more weeks if not longer” Braisted said. “That’s why it’s until further notice because we want to take some time to look at the impact of this, five weeks out is considering most 12 and up just became eligible for the vaccines. It’s going to take a while for that to be into effect. So, we want to have a consistent policy,” he added.

The school district said so far, they haven’t really had problems with mask wearing in schools.

“We encourage anyone who is eligible to get the vaccine to do so,” Braisted said. “We’re going to continue to review CDC guidance over the next few weeks to identify the best strategies to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

MNPS school year ends May 25. The school district’s mask requirement will stay in place for all their facilities and during graduation until further notice.