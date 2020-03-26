Metro Nashville Public Schools logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Public Schools will be hosting a virtual town hall online from 3-4 p.m. on Monday, March 30.

Metro Schools announced the town hall will serve as an opportunity to answer questions about classes, grades, tests, work schedules, high school graduation and more.

“No one has ever been through anything like this before, so we understand the need to ask and answer questions about the impact this crisis is having on everyone,” Dr. Battle said in a statement. “Our team hasn’t stopped working since schools closed, and we look forward to answering as many questions as we can Monday afternoon.”

Details on the town hall and information on how to submit questions can be found here.

 

