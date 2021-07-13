NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools officials encourage all students and staff to wear face coverings for the upcoming year. However, they are not recommending that that masks be mandatory when school starts in August.
In its 72-page agenda for Tuesday night's meeting, the Metro Board of Education will discuss the COVID protocols for the upcoming school year. They have recommended the following items.
The topic of masks in schools is one of the topics that will be discussed at the Metro BOE meeting at 5 p.m. To read the full agenda and more on the COVID Protocols, click here.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.