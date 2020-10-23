NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth graders will continue remote learning.
The Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education has recommended for those students to learn from home and Dr. Adrienne Battle has signed off on it.
Officials said 1,600 elementary students grades pre-k to second grade have already returned to Metro schools.
In the first week back, the following happened to students in pre-k to second grade:
- 35 schools had a positive case
- 155 staff members and 170 students had to quarantine
