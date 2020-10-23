Nashville's 5th and 6th graders MAY not be returning to classrooms next week as planned. At an emergency work session this afternoon, the school board recommended that those students KEEP learning at home. News 4'S Carely Gordon is breaking down the reasons for the recommendation.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth graders will continue remote learning.

The Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education has recommended for those students to learn from home and Dr. Adrienne Battle has signed off on it.

Officials said 1,600 elementary students grades pre-k to second grade have already returned to Metro schools. 

In the first week back, the following happened to students in pre-k to second grade: 

  • 35 schools had a positive case
  • 155 staff members and 170 students had to quarantine

