Metro Schools to begin process to return students to in-person learning

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Schools are planning to return to in-person learning for the first time since November.

The announcement comes as the Metro Schools COVID-19 risk score dropped below 7 since the tracker was released in late November. The COVID-19 risk score is combining of the following three factors:

the 7-day average positivity rate weighted at 20 percent

the 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents weighted at 60 percent

the transmission rate weighted at 20 percent

The COVID-19 risk score dropped to 6.7 out of 10 on Friday, which will allow Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle to start a plan to bring students back to the classroom.

“The Nashville community has made great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Battle said in a statement on Friday. “I’ve made a commitment to our families, students, and staff that we would offer the in-person option when it was safer to do so based on our community spread. We will continue to watch the numbers over the weekend, and if they are sustained below 7, we’ll be providing a proposed phase-in schedule for students on Monday afternoon.”

Elementary school age students were last in school before Thanksgiving break when the COVID numbers spiked.

The announcement comes after the Gov. Bill Lee talked with Battle on Thursday afternoon about the reopening of Metro Schools. Lee urged Battle to reopen the schools.

New safety measures will be put in place for students. They will include COVID testing of students and staff who participate in in-person learning and greater compliance monitoring to support staff.