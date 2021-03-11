NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – COVID-19 testing inside of Metro Public Schools has become a reality. The school district is expanding COVID-19 testing for students as in-person learning continues for the remainder of the school year.
The district's goal is to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and continue to give kids the safest in-person learning environment possible.
“Each school will do a sample snapshot of anyone who has signed up and given permission for their child to be tested on any given day. Well provide a rapid test and let people know in 15 min,” Patrick Johnson, Senior Vice President of Meharry Medical College said.
Johnson says they're hoping frequent testing will avoid having to shut down an entire school when an individual tests positive. The random testing will include a small percentage of students from each school.
“Remember, the objective here is to keep schools open as much as possible with as much accurate data as we can, so that we’re not just having a knee-jerk reaction and shutting down an entire grade or an entire school based on one or two positives,” Johnson said.
The district has already starting testing; gathering 5% of to get a snapshot of data to see how COVID- 19 trends are going.
“The five percent is really for us to get a snapshot. You're taking a small sample, but it's a large enough to give you an indicator if there might be a potential hotspot brewing in your school. And it's a large enough group to give us a snapshot on any given day,” said Johnson.
The school district is using millions of dollars in federal funding that was provided for the purpose of reopening. The test kits are provided through the state health and emergency management agencies. COVID-19 testing is just one part of the plan, other cleaning measures are still in place to reduce the spread.
“We call them COVID staff support, where they are helping out the nurses and the principles and the teachers in the school to make sure the frequency of hard surfaces that are touched are wiped down frequently,” Johnson said.
The district began testing students with their parent's approval last Friday. Full level testing will begin after spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.