NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The first day of virtual learning for many Metro Schools students did not go without a few technical hiccups Tuesday, but the district hopes to have those issues resolved today. 

The district said a traffic jam on the school network caused some headaches for families trying to log on Tuesday, but that the problem should be fixed. 

As parents and students get ready for the second day of school, Metro Schools is encouraging anyone with tech problems to content tech support at 615-269-5956. 

Families can also find technical support and back to school guides for their child by clicking on our News Links tab below: 

