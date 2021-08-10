NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools students will head back to class Tuesday with updated COVID safety protocols in place for the start of the new school year.

In a reversal from the district's original plan for the start of the 2021-22 school year, masks are now required for students and staff inside of school buildings and facilities.

The updated mask policy was put in place on August 5, following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Middle Tennessee.

Students are expected to adhere to the Metro Schools student handbook, maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while inside.

Metro Schools says students not following COVID protocol will be subject to face the following discipline:

1st Offense - Conference with student emphasizing the COVID safety protocols

2nd Offense - Conference with parent or guardian

3rd Offense - Possible suspension or expulsion

4th Offense - Reckless Endangerment

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle says the protocols will hopefully help the district return to normal.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated so much of our lives over the last year and a half and it isn’t over yet," Dr. Battle said. "That’s why we need to take some common sense precautions like wearing masks, social distancing when possible, and getting the COVID vaccine when it is available to us so that we can return to a sense of normal.”

With masks now mandated in Metro Schools, Tennessee lawmakers could potentially hold a special session to punish local districts for issuing mandates.

Governor Lee said a special session could potentially happen, with the possibility not "off the table."

“A parent knows best about their own individual child and what’s best for them. So, what I would encourage, and I have encouraged school districts to do this," Lee said. "If they need to listen to their parents. And the way our state, the laws in this state, are set up school districts have the authority to make those decisions.”

