NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro teachers and staff will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center will administer the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday afternoon. Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools, will speak and receive her first dose at Saturday's event.

Metro Schools said 4,500 out of nearly 14,000 qualified staff had booked their first appointment with Vanderbilt Health. They will receive the vaccine between Feb. 20 - 28. More have set up more than 2,000 appointments during the first week of March.

"Additional appointment opportunities will be made available based on demand and the availability of vaccine supply provided through the Tennessee Department of Health," Metro Schools said in a statement on Friday.

On Feb. 9, teachers and elementary students from pre-k to fourth grade went back to the classroom as Metro schools continue their phase-in process.

Teachers told News 4 that they had gone outside of Davidson County to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They're traveling out of Davidson County to some of the state's more rural counties.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in Phase 1b of the state's vaccination plan includes members of kindergarten through 12th grade schools and childcare facilities. They can register on Feb. 22 with state-operated health departments.