NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A Metro Schools security officer has been arrested for assaulting a 12-year-old student at Martin Center on Fairfax Ave.
Police say 40-year-old Andre Tyus was arrested downtown Thursday on a warrant charging with assault based on an incident where Tyus lifted the student up by the arms and held him off the ground against a wall inside the school.
Detectives responded to the student’s home on the evening of Nov. 16, the day of the assault, after his mother called police. The student’s mother told police her son had bruises on his body. During the investigation, video was obtained from the school showing Tyus holding the student off the ground against the wall.
Tyus initially denied the allegation when detectives first interviewed him. He admitted assaulting the student after learning police had reviewed surveillance video from the school.
Tyus is being held on a $2,500 bond.
