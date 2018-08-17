NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The head of security for Metro Schools currently on administrative leave pending an internal investigation is leaving the school system.

The News4 I-Team has learned that Jimmy Wheeler, who was placed on administrative leave last week, will retire at the end of the month.

He has been under investigation for concerns over his leadership.

The I-Team obtained an email that was sent out to members of the security team by Kenneth Stark, Executive Officer of Operations for Metro Schools.

In the email, Stark said, “You are all aware that Executive Director Wheeler has submitted his notice that he intends to retire at the end of the month.”

Wheeler had been in charge of the district’s security since 2013. Before that he was an officer with Metro Police for 11 years.

His resignation comes less than two weeks into the school year.

After weeks of asking Dr. Shawn Joseph, the Director of Schools for an interview, we tried to get answers on important issues like this on Thursday, but he dodged our questions.

“You have a head of a department currently under investigation. Is that concerning to you? Is there anything you’d like to say to parents? Is there a reason why you won’t just answer a few simple questions?" News4’s Lindsay Bramson asked Joseph.

Joseph did not answer any of the questions. Later he called Bramson on the phone two hours before the story aired to say he was rushing to get to a meeting and felt it was too early in the process to discuss the investigation.