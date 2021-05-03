NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Last week, Mayor Cooper announced plans to make Nashville’s teachers the state’s highest paid, and Metro Schools are hoping it will keep the best educators in front of their students.
”It accelerates our teachers earlier so we can show the value that we are placing in education for our students,” said Dr. Chris Barnes, MNPS Chief of Human Resources.
Mayor Coopers proposed budget would give the average teacher in Metro Schools an increase of close to $7,000.
Dr. Barnes says they are hoping this will have a positive impact on retention rates.
“We do find ourselves in fierce competition locally and nationally for hard to staff subject areas. So, this would be a landmark event in helping to ensure our retention rate stays high and our turnover rate stays low,” stated Dr. Barnes.
School board members also believe this is a great opportunity to attract solid educators.
“We know that Nashville is growing and its getting expensive to live here. It sends that message that finally they can live and work in a city they love,” said Fran Bush, School Board District 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.