NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public schools responded on Monday after receiving a letter of non-compliance from the state over "significant issues" in the use and oversight of federal grant funds.

The Tennessee Department of Education sent the letter to the Director of Metro Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle and stated there was “significant issues in the use, drawn amounts, and oversight of federal grant funds.” The letter also said Metro Schools “has significant balances available that have not been drawn down since last summer” and federal funding was “still available from the previous fiscal year.” In total, the state said this total balance is close to $110 million.

In the letter, the Tennessee Department of Education said Metro Schools must provide evidence of following actions. 

The letter stated failure to accomplish those tasks could "delay of the approval of additional grants including the ESSER 2.0 allocation for MNPS, or disbursement of additional payments until the department has reviewed the appropriate documentation and verified that grants are being utilized as intended and in compliance with federal and state law."

Metro Schools responded to the letter from state officials. 

