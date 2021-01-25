NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public schools responded on Monday after receiving a letter of non-compliance from the state over "significant issues" in the use and oversight of federal grant funds.
The Tennessee Department of Education sent the letter to the Director of Metro Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle and stated there was “significant issues in the use, drawn amounts, and oversight of federal grant funds.” The letter also said Metro Schools “has significant balances available that have not been drawn down since last summer” and federal funding was “still available from the previous fiscal year.” In total, the state said this total balance is close to $110 million.
“These funds are generated by and intended to serve students in vulnerable populations and to meet the needs of high-risk schools and communities impacted by the pandemic. By not drawing these funds there is real concern that schools are not getting the supports needed for teachers and students, including students with disabilities,” the Tennessee Department of Education said in the letter on Monday.
In the letter, the Tennessee Department of Education said Metro Schools must provide evidence of following actions.
Within 15 days, MNPS must request reimbursements (reflect actual expenditures for funds) for allowable expenditures through 12/31/20 for the following grants: ESSER 1.0 Title I-A Title I-A Neglected Title I-D LEA Title II-A Title III Title IV Title V IDEA, Part B IDEA, Preschool Within 15 days, MNPS must submit a formal letter, signed by the Superintendent and responsible fiscal officer, attesting that all funds requested are allowable, within the period of availability, and represent all eligible expenses through December 31, 2020 Within 30 days, MNPS must provide the department with a corrective action plan that reflects how MNPS will address issues with documentation, timeliness of requesting funds, and allowability. This corrective action plan should include the personnel responsible for implementing the corrective actions, the root cause for non-compliance and mismanagement, the remediation actions to prevent continued non-compliance, and the estimated completion date of all activities. The corrective action plan should also include plans for monthly updates to the department until the issues are resolved to satisfaction; and Within 45 days, MNPS must address and remedy audit findings related to MNPS’s subgrants included in the Comptroller’s final report.
The letter stated failure to accomplish those tasks could "delay of the approval of additional grants including the ESSER 2.0 allocation for MNPS, or disbursement of additional payments until the department has reviewed the appropriate documentation and verified that grants are being utilized as intended and in compliance with federal and state law."
Metro Schools responded to the letter from state officials.
Metro Schools utilizes grant funding to provide desperately needed resources and support to our students. This year MNPS has invested tens of millions of dollars in resources to support the needs of our students, including and especially those with exceptional needs, in both the virtual and in-person learning environments.
In a letter today from Commissioner Schwinn, it was insinuated that MNPS had significant unspent resources in the form of federal grant funding. To be clear, there is not a pot of unspent money. There is a large distinction between drawing down funds through a formal process and allocating and spending funds to support the needs of our students and staff. Metro Schools leverages its funding, in compliance with state and federal laws, to maximize the resources and supports available to students. To suggest otherwise, is false.
We were told that the district would be provided adequate time to respond, however, it appears that the media received the letter a few hours after MNPS. We would disagree with much of the posturing in the letter and look forward to providing a more comprehensive response in the coming days and weeks. We hope this is a simple misunderstanding that can be addressed in the weeks to come and is not motivated by opinions related to the district’s decision making about in-person learning.
