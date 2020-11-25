NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Schools are remembering the two students killed in a shooting on I-24 on Tuesday morning.

A school spokesman said 12-year-old Abdiwahab Adan was a seventh grade student at J.T. Moore Middle and 14-year-old Donquez Abernathy was a ninth grade student at Hillsboro High.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, students and staff who are mourning the loss of these two young children to a senseless act of gun violence. Our staff are working with the school communities affected to offer grief counseling and support," Metro Schools said in a statement on Wednesday.

Adan and Abernathy were killed after a shooting near the Silliman Evans Bridge at mile marker 49 near downtown on Interstate 24 East around 3:15 a.m.

Police said a 14-year-old female and an unidentified 16-year-old male passenger were shot in a stolen pickup truck. Police added the 16-year-old male passenger is the suspected shooter.

Officers said that truck was reported stolen from Cain Harbor Drive on November 19. Police said the keys were in the truck.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the chain of events surrounding the deadly shooting.