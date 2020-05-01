NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Dr. Adrienne Battle has released MNPS' plans for celebrating the graduating class of 2020.
Specific dates and times will vary based on the school, but starting the week of May 4, seniors can begin picking up their caps and gowns from their schools via curbside pickup.
Then, as a substitute for traditional graduation ceremonies that would have happened from May 16-20, schools will be hosting graduation processionals where seniors will don their caps and gowns, decorate cars and drive through a line to pick up their diploma covers.
Meanwhile, MNPS will be producing a district-wide virtual graduation ceremony, featuring celebrities and civic leaders and showing Nashville's appreciation and support for graduates. Further details, including an air date, are forthcoming.
If social distancing guidelines have been lifted by the summer, the school district will host a community graduation ceremony for all 2020 graduates who would like to participate in an in-person graduation in order to reconnect with classmates and faculty.
The community graduation ceremony will be contingent upon federal, state and local guidance and restrictions.
More details and updates regarding graduation can be found here.
In relation to the extended school closures, students will be able to pick up their belongings left at school and drop off any school property (not including loaned laptops) on May 21 and 22.
Principals at MNPS schools are working on individualized plans for staff to package up the belongings to be dropped off at cars and will communicate those plans to students and families beginning next week, along with times available.
Dr. Battle issued the following statement regarding graduation plans:
This year has been hard on us all, but most especially our senior class, who have worked their whole lives to get to this moment only to have many of the traditions and celebrations taken away due to COVID-19. The plans we’ve put forward will see that the achievements of our graduates are recognized and appreciated by each school and the Nashville community as a whole.
While we’d love to gather in person to celebrate all of the great accomplishments of our seniors, that simply can’t happen in the normal time frame. We hope these socially distant celebrations will result in lasting, joyful memories for graduates and their families, while we still look to a potential in-person celebration to reunite classmates and faculty whose last weeks in school were abruptly canceled.
