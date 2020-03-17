NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be offering free student meals along with food boxes provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at sites identified throughout Davidson County.
“The societal changes that are occurring in response to COVID-19 make it all the more important that we find ways to provide for the nutritional needs of the children of Nashville,” said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle in a news release. “We are so grateful to the community partners who are stepping up in this time of need, and we’ll be exploring as many options as possible to safely provide for the students and families of MNPS.”
Metro Schools will be distributing Second Harvest food boxes to families, in addition to food bags provided by The Bridge Ministry, on Wednesday, March 18, from 2-5 p.m. as long as supplies last at the following locations:
- Antioch High School: 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013
- Buena Vista Elementary School: 1531 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Cole Elementary School: 5060 Colemont Dr, Antioch, TN 37013
- Donelson Middle School: 110 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37214
- Haywood Elementary School: 3790 Turley Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
- Inglewood Elementary School: 1700 Riverside Dr, Nashville, TN 37216
- J.E. Moss Elementary School: 4701 Bowfield Dr, Antioch, TN 37013
- Jere Baxter Middle School: 350 Hart Ln, Nashville, TN 37207
- Napier Elementary School: 67 Fairfield Ave, Nashville, TN 37210
Dates and times for Second Harvest food box distribution for subsequent weeks will be released when available. Second Harvest Food Bank will be operating out of additional community-based sites, and those in need should call 615-329-3491 or 2-1-1 for more information.
Starting Monday, March 23, Metro Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch meals to children in Nashville at locations throughout Davidson County. The meals will be bagged or boxed and available in a drive-through setup to limit crowds and possible exposure to COVID-19. The meals will be cold or room temperature to allow for transportation. Meals will be available to anyone under 18, regardless of their school status; however, they must be present to collect the meals, based on federal law. Meals will be prepared at Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, and Haynes Middle School and will be delivered to the following locations for pickup between 8- 9 a.m. for breakfast and 12-1:30 p.m. for lunch:
- Apollo Middle School: 631 Richards Rd, Antioch, TN 37013
- Buena Vista Elementary School: 1531 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Cole Elementary School: 5060 Colemont Dr, Antioch, TN 37013
- DuPont Elementary School: 1311 9th St, Old Hickory, TN 37138
- Glencliff High School: 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
- H.G. Hill Middle School: 150 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205
- I.T. Creswell Middle School: 3500 John Mallette Dr, Nashville, TN 37218
- Lakeview Elementary School: 455 Rural Hill Rd, Nashville, TN 37217
- Madison Middle School: 300 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115
- McKissack Middle School: 915 38th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209
- Napier Elementary School: 67 Fairfield Ave, Nashville, TN 37210
- Rose Park Middle School: 1025 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
- Shwab Elementary School: 1500 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207
- Stratford STEM Magnet High School: 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216
- Two Rivers Middle School: 2991 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214
