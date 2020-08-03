NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Starting tomorrow students at Metro Public Schools will return to class in a new virtual setting. 

Classes for Metro Schools will be held virtually starting tomorrow and until at least Labor Day. 

Today is key for parents who still need to tie up any loose ends like picking up laptops and making sure all logins work properly. 

Metro Schools are also still offering grab and go breakfast and lunch options that will be available starting tomorrow at your child's school or their bus stop. 

Middle Tennessee School Start Dates

School Start Date Virtual In-Person
Metro Nashville Public Schools August 4th Yes
Sumner County Schools August 3rd Yes
Wilson County Schools August 17th Yes Yes
Rutherford County Schools August 10th Yes
Cannon County Schools All Students: August 14th Yes Yes
Smith County Schools August 7th Yes Yes
Trousdale County Schools In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd Yes Yes
Macon County Schools August 24th Yes Yes
Montgomery County Schools August 31st Yes Yes
Cheatham County Schools All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th Yes Yes
Robertson County Schools August 12th Yes Yes
Williamson County Schools August 7th G 3-12 Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
Dickson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th Yes Yes
Hickman County Schools Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th Yes Yes
Maury County Schools August 10th Yes Yes
Warren County Schools August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs Yes Yes
De Kalb County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Putnam County Schools August 3rd Yes Yes
Jackson County Schools Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th Yes Yes

