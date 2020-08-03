NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Starting tomorrow students at Metro Public Schools will return to class in a new virtual setting.
Classes for Metro Schools will be held virtually starting tomorrow and until at least Labor Day.
Metro Schools community, here is the Virtual Learning Playbook to give you in-depth information on what to expect for the 2020-21 school year. https://t.co/EttClircVW pic.twitter.com/ZpwfUbKdlP— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) July 28, 2020
Today is key for parents who still need to tie up any loose ends like picking up laptops and making sure all logins work properly.
Metro Schools are also still offering grab and go breakfast and lunch options that will be available starting tomorrow at your child's school or their bus stop.
Middle Tennessee School Start Dates
|School
|Start Date
|Virtual
|In-Person
|Metro Nashville Public Schools
|August 4th
|Yes
|Sumner County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Wilson County Schools
|August 17th
|Yes
|Yes
|Rutherford County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Cannon County Schools
|All Students: August 14th
|Yes
|Yes
|Smith County Schools
|August 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Trousdale County Schools
|In-Person: July 30th, Virtual: August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Macon County Schools
|August 24th
|Yes
|Yes
|Montgomery County Schools
|August 31st
|Yes
|Yes
|Cheatham County Schools
|All Students: Aug. 14th, Pre-K/Kin. Aug. 20th
|Yes
|Yes
|Robertson County Schools
|August 12th
|Yes
|Yes
|Williamson County Schools
|August 7th
|G 3-12
|Pre-K, Kin., G 1-2
|Dickson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 3rd, M-Z: Aug. 5th, All Students: Aug. 7th
|Yes
|Yes
|Hickman County Schools
|Abbreviated Day: Aug. 3rd, First Full Day: Aug. 5th
|Yes
|Yes
|Maury County Schools
|August 10th
|Yes
|Yes
|Warren County Schools
|August 12th Start, A-L: Mon/Wed, M-Z: Tues/Thurs
|Yes
|Yes
|De Kalb County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Putnam County Schools
|August 3rd
|Yes
|Yes
|Jackson County Schools
|Last Names A-L: Aug. 5th, M-z: Aug. 7th, All Students: 10th
|Yes
|Yes
