NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools are gearing up for the return of its first big wave of in-person students next week.
Students returning to the classroom will see several new rules in place to keep them and school staff safe.
One of the changes will be noticed from the moment students get on the bus to school.
We've got an important update for you today: Going back to school looks a little different this year, so we've put together a video (in English and Spanish) addressing wearing masks, riding the bus, lunch time and staying at a distance and more.https://t.co/cHdcYnhFdW pic.twitter.com/fBXSTLAQTb— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) October 6, 2020
Metro Schools sent a video giving parents an update to the rules for kids riding the bus. There will only be two students per seat and an assigned seating chart based on the bus stop.
Kids will also have to wear masks while on the bus.
Once students get to school, staff will check in with them to make sure they're all wearing their masks. In the classroom social distancing will be implemented.
Students will be required to wear a mask unless they have a medical note excusing them.
Lunch time will be different as well, with meals being served in disposable containers and students eating in the classroom or the cafeteria.
Cafeteria seating will be socially distanced and only filled to 50 percent capacity.
Metro Schools says classrooms, cafeterias, common areas and frequently touched surfaces like door knobs will be disinfected daily and nightly.
Parents are also being asked to pre-screen their child at home.
As a reminder, Metro Schools' proposed return to class schedule is as follows:
- Pre-K through Grade 2 will return for half days on Oct. 13 and 14 and two full days on Oct. 15 and 16.
- Grades 3 and 4 return on Oct. 20
- Grades 5 and 6 return on Oct. 27
- Grades 7 and 8 return on Nov. 4
- High school students return in January
