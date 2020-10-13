NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After months of waiting and virtual learning, more Metro Nashville Public Schools students will return to the classroom today.
As they welcome the students back, Metro Schools leaders are asking parents to help make the transition easier.
As Pre-K through second graders return for a half day today, schools are asking parents to remind children to practice social distancing.
It’s a lesson teachers hope won’t be forgotten in the excitement of returning to the classroom.
School leaders are also asking parents to show these young learners how to put on a mask, and wear it properly, with the mask covering both their mouths and noses.
They are also reminding parents, especially this year, if your child is not feeling well, no matter how mild the symptoms, keep them at home.
"If a family member is not feeling well and your child’s been exposed to them, even if your child is asymptomatic, again please take precaution and keep them home," said Dr. Mason Bellamy, chief of academics for MNPS. "We will work with you in getting your child’s work."
MNPS adopted Florida Virtual School as curriculum for the entire school year.
School leaders tell News4 the same curriculum will be used for students returning to the classroom.
The only difference for those students returning to in-person learning would be having a teacher physically present.
Students will continue to use Schoology for the second semester, and will continue to use the computers given to them at the beginning of the school year.
Dr. Bellamy told News4 the district wants to keep learning consistent for all its students, whether they're continuing to learn from home or returning to the classroom.
"If we run into an issue where we have to shut a school down again, hopefully we never get there, but if we have to shut down pods of schools or even the whole district again, we want to make sure there's a continuity of education and students aren’t flipping back from one curriculum in-person to another one online," Dr. Bellamy said.
Later today, Metro Schools leaders will also make a return of their own, and will hold their first in-person board meeting since March.
Frustrated Metro Schools parents plan to make their voices heard outside ahead of the meeting. The parents, pushing for all students to be back in the classroom by the end of the year, have organized a rally outside Metro Schools headquarters.
The rally will begin at 4 p.m., an hour before the school board meeting is scheduled to start.
Right now, Metro Schools' plan is to phase in the youngest students first, with high schoolers not scheduled to return for in-person learning until January.
The proposed Metro Schools phase-in schedule is as follows:
- Pre-K through Grade 2 will return for half days on Oct. 13 and 14 and two full days on Oct. 15 and 16.
- Grades 3 and 4 return on Oct. 20
- Grades 5 and 6 return on Oct. 27
- Grades 7 and 8 return on Nov. 4
- High school students return in January
