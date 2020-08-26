NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Schools students will continue to learn virtually through October 12, but the district is putting a plan in place to help parents with childcare at zero cost.
In an effort to provide virtual learning support for younger students, the district is partnering with the YMCA to offer no-cost childcare at several Metro Schools sites.
MNPS has a new partnership with the YMCA to provide free childcare for K to 5th grade students, and the children of Metro School employees, beginning after Labor Day.https://t.co/OtEQbRFeyJ pic.twitter.com/5dX5ezzMRy— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) August 26, 2020
The free childcare is being offered to students in grades K through 5 or ages 5 to 12, and to children of Metro Schools employees.
There are eight Metro Schools sites available for the no-cost childcare.
Metro Schools says the YMCA partnership will provide students with supervision and support for virtual learning.
According to the YMCA, the service will be offered Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Parents will be able to drop their kids off from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pickup hours will run from 4 to 6 p.m..
Click here to learn more about where this program is being offered.
