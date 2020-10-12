NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After the first wave of Metro Schools students return to the classroom tomorrow, parents will rally outside a school board meeting.
The parents are calling for kids in all grades to return to class before the start of next year.
The rally begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the Metro School board's first in-person meeting since March. That meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. tomorrow.
News4 has been told there will be public participation for parents who want to speak at the meeting.
Participants will need to sign up today before noon. You can register by clicking here.
