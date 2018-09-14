A physical education teacher at a Nashville middle school was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated assault by strangulation in relation to a dispute with a 13-year-old eighth grader.
Metro police said Michael E. Davis, 60, was playing basketball with the student at John Early Middle School when the two got into an apparent argument. The student walked up behind Davis clapping his hands and pushing against him. Davis turned, put the student into an apparent choke hold and took him to the ground. The student’s face started to turn red and it appeared he was having difficulty breathing.
School Resource Officer Tevares Hockett and several students attempted to separate Davis and the student. Davis then let go of the student of his own accord.
Bond was set at $5,000 for Davis.
